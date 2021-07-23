Mini Land Rover Experience Gears Up At Glenarm Castle

A brand new Mini Land Rover Experience, which lets kids take control of the driving seat, is open at Glenarm Castle. Supported by Charles Hurst Land Rover as the headline sponsor, complementing its current national “Outspiration” campaign, with additional support from NFU Mutual, the adventure will provide families with a safe, fun drive on the first off-road Mini Land Rover adventure course in Northern Ireland.

Kids from 3-11yrs can take over the wheel of one of 5 Mini Land Rover cars; featuring steering wheel, a starter key, accelerator, lights, a direction switch with accompanying adults having access to a hand held fob which will remotely switch off the car.

Reaching a top speed of potentially 5mph, kids will drive on a specifically designed outdoor course with a range of ‘challenges’ along the way. The experience lasts 45 minutes which includes a 15 minute safety briefing.

The Mini Land Rover Experience is part of a £500k investment, announced earlier this year, to significantly enhance the Glenarm Castle visitor experience. This includes sea view holiday pods, a Heritage Centre, Museum, Woodland Walk, E-Bike Hire, a Castle Shop and The Milk Parlour featuring ice cream using milk from Northern Ireland’s only remaining Shorthorn dairy herd. The investment has also helped to create up to 20 full and part time jobs.

The experience costs £20 for 45 mins. Pre booking is advised. For further information and for booking details visit wwww.glenarmcastle.com. Follow Glenarm Castle @GlenarmCastle on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.