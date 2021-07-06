Peter Bowles + Co Solicitors raises the bar with launch of Curran Bowles Family Law

Established 13 years ago in Saintfield by solicitor Peter Bowles, Peter Bowles + Company Solicitors has announced the appointment of a new senior management team, as well as the launch of a brand-new specialist sister company, namely Curran Bowles Family Law. The new company, headed up by Clare Curran, one of Northern Ireland’s most renowned practitioners, is a dedicated family law practice that will focus on providing the highest quality advice, primarily to private clients, on family law matters. The family law company will be complemented by the existing expertise in all other legal matters from across the wider practice.

Commenting on the new company, Director, Clare Curran adds: “For over 20 years, I have worked exclusively in the field of matrimonial, family and childcare law, advising clients across Northern Ireland on all types of legal issues relating to family breakdown. I also specialise in representing clients in contentious children’s issues, and increasingly in cases with an international element or with other complicating factors.

“The demand for this level of expert legal representation has been increasing – having been accelerated by the impact of the pandemic – and my team and I are committed to delivering clear, concise and practical advice in all aspects of family law.”

Peter Bowles + Company Solicitors has offices in Saintfield, Comber and Lisburn, and the company provides the highest quality legal representation to clients across the country in areas including litigation, conveyancing, and employment law and now through further investment in the specialist company Curran Bowles Family Law Ltd, in all areas of family/ childcare and matrimonial law. For further information, please see www.bowles-law.com or call 028 9751 2722 to discuss your case in confidence.