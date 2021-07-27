Volunteers make an impact with launch of new awards programme

Young volunteers across Northern Ireland have come together with Volunteer Now, the lead organisation for promoting and supporting volunteering across Northern Ireland, to launch the region’s all-new Impact Awards, which aim to support, encourage and reward those who make a standout contribution.

Backed by Education Minister Peter Weir MLA, the Volunteer Now Impact Awards were officially launched as part of a Power of Youth Day webinar, led by Volunteer Now in celebration of Volunteers’ Week 2021, which runs from 1-7 June.

The annual UK-wide event recognises the contribution that volunteers make to communities every day and celebrates the work of local heroes, whilst showcasing the wide range of volunteering opportunities on offer to encourage more people to get involved.

Denise Hayward, Chief Executive Officer of Volunteer Now said:

“Our youth volunteers make up a significant portion of our membership base and at least 350 member organisations involve young volunteers in some way, from young leaders or coaches to fundraisers, mentors, environmentalists, youth advocates, retail support and many more.

The Volunteer Now Impact Awards remains the flagship programme in Northern Ireland to support young people in reaching their volunteering goals.”

