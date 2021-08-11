Charity calls on people across Northern Ireland to ‘Light Up the Night’ for people at end of life

End of life charity Marie Curie is calling on people across Northern Ireland to hold their own Twilight Walk this September and ‘light up the night’ to help support people impacted by death, dying and bereavement.

Since the Covid pandemic began over 23,000 people have died from all causes in Northern Ireland, leaving over 207,216 people grieving for their loved ones. The charity hopes people will be inspired to take part in Twilight Walk and remember loved ones lost, all whilst raising money to ensure Marie Curie can continue to support more people at end of life.

Commenting on this year’s Twilight Walk, Ciara Gallagher, Marie Curie Head of Fundraising Northern Ireland said:

“The past year has been extremely challenging with many of our fundraising activities grinding to a halt, but we’re excited that people can still be part of Twilight Walk. We’re encouraging people to walk with their loved ones or get their local community involved on a date of their choice in September and show support for people impacted by bereavement.

“Once people have completed their walks, we will all be joining together online for a special moment with U105 on Friday 1 October, where we’ll be creating one big lantern lane to remember and celebrate the lives of loved ones who have died.

“We’re very grateful that Forestside Shopping Centre are sponsoring the Twilight Walk again this year and are planning to make it the biggest to date!”

For more information or to sign up for free to do your own Twilight Walk visit www.mariecurie.org.uk/twilightwalk or email walkni@mariecurie.org.uk