Seven Day Belfast Mela Festival launched by Lord Mayor

Northern Ireland’s largest cultural diversity festival returns to Belfast with a fresh look. The 15th Belfast Mela festival features over 40 fantastic events beginning on Monday 23 August and running until Sunday 29 August 2021.

Highlights of this year’s Belfast Mela include a spectacular free ‘Mini Mela’ celebration on Saturday 28 August from 11am-5pm across the city centre. UTV’s Paul Reilly and U105’s Carolyn Stewart will host a spectacular line up of world music, dance and food live from Writers Square, while Cathedral Gardens will be transformed into Culture Land, a journey around the world for young children. There will also be a World of Wellbeing at St Anne’s Square with free wellness activities throughout the day and St George’s Market will host pop up taste experiences including a fiery curry eating competition.

In addition to a fantastic line up of events in each part of the city including an evening of lively music from the explosive Dhol Foundation at The Black Box, the bank holiday weekend will also see Botanic Gardens welcome a spectacular FREE outdoor cinema showing Danny Boyle classic Slumdog Millionaire fused together with live Bollywood dance on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 August.

The Lord Mayor of Belfast, Cllr Kate Nicholl said: “Belfast Mela, produced by ArtsEkta, is the biggest and most colourful celebration of cultural diversity in Northern Ireland and one of the city’s much-loved family festivals. It’s also one of the four major annual events funded by our Cultural Multi-Annual Grants. This year, Mela events will be scattered across the city enabling people to explore the world at Mela in a safe and more socially-distanced way. I hope you enjoy the magic.”

Please note booking required for most activities, via www.belfastmela.org.uk.

Full details of this year’s Belfast Mela programme are available now at www.belfastmela.org.uk.

