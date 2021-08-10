Street art project brings colour to Belfast

Artist Danni Simpson is one of a number of local artists tasked with brightening up the utility boxes across Belfast’s Linen Quarter.

The public art initiative was borne out of the council’s cultural strategy, A City Imagining, which sets a vision for 2035 that imagines a culturally vibrant city.

Danni Simpson has begun work on the second phase of Belfast Canvas, a Belfast city council project, supported by the Department for the Communities and Virgin Media who own some of the cabinets.

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Kate Nicholl said: “I love how this project is bringing such colour and energy to the city. Belfast is becoming increasingly renowned for its street art, and I’m delighted that the council has been able to support and showcase the work of our amazing local artists.”

Danni is the first of six artists to be commissioned for phase two of Belfast Canvas, with more makeovers planned across the city centre. Storage boxes in Bank Square have also been given a pop of colour by local artist Rob Hilken.

Speaking about her inspiration for the artwork, Danni said: “I wanted to create something that was positive and uplifting, but also offered a bright and colourful nod to the local phrases such as ‘it’ll be grand’ and ‘wee geg’.”

Find out more about our public art projects at www.belfastcity.gov.uk/public-art