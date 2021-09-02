‘Come On In And Meet Up’ At Belfast City Gardens This September

This September get ready to ‘come on in and meet up’ at Belfast City Gardens. Located at Belfast City Hall and Cathedral Gardens (bedside St Anne’s Cathedral) these unique pop up experiences aim to encourage visitors to enjoy some of the city’s unique spaces and soak up the vibrant atmosphere created by the events and festivals taking place across the city at this time.

Supported by Business Improvement Districts (BIDs): Belfast One, Cathedral Quarter and Belfast City Council, Belfast City Gardens will make use of public spaces to encourage people to come into the city centre, grab a takeaway coffee from a local cafe and meet up with friends and family, before moving on to enjoy their city centre experience.

Visitors to Belfast City Gardens will enjoy picnic tables at Cathedral Gardens, decorative tree wraps and themed backdrops for a range of pop up family entertainment and live music.

For further details on Belfast City Gardens www.belfastone.co.uk or follow Belfast One BID and Cathedral Quarter BID on Facebook, twitter, and Instagram.