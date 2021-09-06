Jack Murphy Jewellers wins coveted UK Jewellery Award

Jack Murphy Jewellers wins Store Design of the Year at the prestigious UK Jewellery Awards 2021.

The winners of the nationally recognised UK Jewellery Awards 2021 were revealed on 1st September at The Brewery in London.

The UK Jewellery Awards, organised by leading jewellery and watch industry title Retail Jeweller, is this country’s longest-running and most prestigious trade awards event, established in 1993 to recognise the achievements of those working in the jewellery and watch sectors.

Jack Murphy Jewellers has won in the Store Design of the Year category and was praised by the UK Jewellery Awards’ expert judging panel. One judge described this winner as providing an “elegant shopping experience” while another said this retailer “stood head and shoulders above the competition”.

With 21 targeted categories, the awards cover every aspect of the industry, from jewellery design and ethical business practice through to customer service and successful retailing.

The UK Jewellery Awards is the most admired and relevant awards event in the jewellery and watch industry and provide trade recognition and unrivalled networking opportunities.