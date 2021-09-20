Paws for Cause

Look no further for a fun, family-friendly event this October with your four-legged friends. It is with tail wagging excitement that Cancer Focus Northern Ireland is calling all dog lovers to sign up to its Waggy Woodland Walk in Stormont Estate, Belfast on Sunday 10th October 11am-2pm, to raise vital funds to enable the charity to continue to support local cancer patients and their families. To sign up, visit: https://cancerfocusni.org/event/waggy-woodland-walk/

The event will feature the central Waggy Woodland Walk with a choice of a short 2km or long 4km walk -suitable for dogs and owners of all ages, shapes and sizes. The family fun day will also include meet and greet with the PSNI police dog unit, doggy stalls, amazing raffle prizes, bouncy castle, refreshments and much more. With top prizes to be won on the day, this is an event not to be missed by any dog lover!

Emma Keys, Community Fundraising Officer, Cancer Focus NI, said: “Our walk will not only increase awareness of Cancer Focus NI and the services we offer but will also raise vital funds during this difficult time. Unfortunately, cancer does not stop during a pandemic and with 36 new diagnoses in Northern Ireland each day, we need your help now more than ever. This event will be a great day out for your whole family and all money raised will go towards helping to support local cancer patients and their families across the province”.

The walk will kick off on Sunday 10th October at 11am at Stormont Estate, Belfast. To ensure everyone’s safety, Coronavirus regulations will be in place, continuously reviewed and adhered to throughout the event. Contact the fundraising team at fundraising@cancerfocusni.org, call 028 9068 0748 or visit: https://cancerfocusni.org/event/waggy-woodland-walk/ to sign up.

Anyone who has concerns about cancer can speak to a specialist nurse on the Cancer Focus NI free Helpline, 0800 783 3339.