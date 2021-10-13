Dr Emma Clinics announced as sponsor of Best Dressed as Down Royal welcomes back Ladies Day

The Down Royal Festival of Racing will be the highpoint of the year for racing aficionados, socialites and fashionistas alike as Down Royal hosts an unprecedented weekend of entertainment on 29th and 30th of October.

With the Ladbrokes Grade 1 Champion Chase the highlight of the race card, it is no less competitive away from the race track with Ladies Day taking place for the first time in two years on Saturday 30th October, when frocks, fascinators, heels and hats will be the order of the day.

This year, the principal sponsor has been confirmed as Dr Emma Clinics, Ireland’s premier facial aesthetics practitioners.

The ‘Best Dressed Lady Competition’ is open to all female racegoers, with the winner taking home an amazing Dr Emma Clinics ‘Ultimate Glow Up’ prize package worth over £4,000 including Hydra Facial’s, INTRAcel Pro and Profhilo treatments, bespoke skincare regime and IV Cocktail Drip, teeth whitening treatment and Skinade supplements.

Dr Emma Cunningham said: “We are thrilled to be sponsoring the ‘Best Dressed Lady Competition’ at Down Royal’s Festival of Racing – one of the most hotly anticipated events this autumn for all those stylish race-going ladies. We look forward to seeing the style on the day and would encourage everyone to enter for a chance to win some fabulous prizes from Dr Emma.”

Claire Rutherford, Sales & Marketing Director at Down Royal Racecourse said: “We are delighted to announce Dr Emma Clinics as principal sponsor of our ‘Ladies Day Best Dressed Competition’ – yet another amazing local brand investing in Down Royal.

“The Festival of Racing is the highlight of our racing calendar and promises to be a superb experience for all. The spectacle of Ladies Day has been very much missed over the past two years and is certain to bring an extra element of colour to an already prestigious day of horse racing.”

Gates open at 11am and the first race is at 1.05pm. For full details on the Ladbrokes Festival of Racing or to book tickets, please visit www.downroyal.com.