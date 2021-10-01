Omagh Craft Collective offering 10% discount between 1st October to 2nd October as thank you for your support

Community focused and operated by volunteers, the Omagh Craft Collective Gift Shop has been open on Market Street, Omagh for 12 months.

During that time, even during the lockdown after Christmas 2020, it displayed and sold the arts and crafts created by 45 individual heritage craftspeople; including two teenagers as part of our Young Entrepreneurs Programme. Indeed it became a destination window during those dark winter months when everything was closed and people were walking around the town.

The collective has gone from strength to strength. Supported by the local community, by buying locally made products the collective in turn has been returning their support by providing start-up/micro-businesses with an affordable sales platform and (if requested) business advice.

In the past 12 months there has been £1020 raised for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland. The first payment was made just after Christmas and the second payment is being presented on 30 September 2021.

To thank everyone for their valued support and to celebrate this milestone moment for the collective 10% will be discounted from all purchases made between 1st October to 2nd October.

Multi award winning fine art photographer Tony Moore has preserved this milestone date for the Omagh Craft Collective in an outstanding business portrait featuring the collective’s current volunteer directors.