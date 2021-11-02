Managing Your Property Management Company

The past 18 months have brought unprecedented pressures, and the need to adapt to a new way of living, working and socialising. It has been a difficult time for many, but it has also seen communities come together, with many reporting that it has been an opportunity to get to know neighbours and foster a sense of community spirit.

For those living in an apartment or a housing development which offers the use of amenity areas with others, such community engagement will already have existed to some extent, often through common membership of a management company for the development.

These are companies set up to deal with ongoing maintenance of commonly used spaces once the developer has completed the sale of all properties. The management company’s shareholders are the development’s homeowners, and each has a legal obligation in the deeds of their property to pay a share of any costs incurred by the management company in carrying out its responsibilities. This payment is typically referred to as a service charge and the amount payable will vary between developments and is dictated by the extent of the common spaces that the management company is responsible for. Grass cutting and landscaping for a single shared open space will cost much less than the myriad demands made on a management company for an apartment building, with common hallways, stairs, and possibly lifts, which need ongoing care and attention.