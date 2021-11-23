Armagh City’s iconic Georgian Weekend celebrates its rich history and heritage from Thursday 25 November

One of Northern Ireland’s biggest heritage celebrations takes place this weekend when Armagh’s Georgian Weekend returns with a big line-up of outstanding food, drink and plenty of entertainment and activity to mark the official start of the Christmas countdown.

In the long list of favoured places to be UK City of Culture for 2025, Armagh City is an increasingly popular destination for local, national, and international visitors who are attracted by its deep history, rich heritage and outstanding food and drink. This weekend will showcase the very best of what this historic city has to offer.

First launched in 2004 and officially one of Northern Ireland’s most authentic and inspiring events, the award-winning annual Georgian programme of tours, vibrant markets, exciting street theatre, great food and fun has also become one of the UK and Ireland’s most popular.

Marking 17 years since it was founded, this year’s Armagh’s Georgian Weekend makes the very most of Cathedral City’s expansive tree-lined historic Georgian Mall and city streets, where captivating day-and-night guided tours will take visitors on a spellbinding journey back to the 1770s and early 1800s.

Flanked by characters in costumes of this regal time around every corner amid the decadent smells of mulled apple juice, cider, mince pies and hot chestnuts, this year’s festival also promises even more artisan food, drink and crafts and exceptional drop in events to suit all ages from Friday and all day on Saturday – Georgian Weekend’s big day.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Alderman Glenn Barr, said:

“Steeped in history, heritage, myth and legend, Armagh City’s glorious Georgian heritage is on full display every day, and this year we’re delighted to celebrate its past and its present with a unique and exciting series of unique, captivating events that are a feast for the senses. This important and iconic Cathedral City, deep in the heart of the Orchard County, is firmly on the rise and I encourage everyone to enjoy our special place at this special time.”

Supported by Tourism Northern Ireland, this year’s Georgian Weekend runs from Thursday 25 November until Sunday 28 November, with events taking place throughout the day and in the evenings.

For more information on all events, go to visitarmagh.com/Georgian.