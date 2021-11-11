No.4 unlocks its doors to unveil stunning transformation

Belfast cocktail bar set to keep guests in ‘high spirits’ following redevelopment.

Cocktail bar No.4 has officially reopened its doors following a major redevelopment. The venue, positioned by Belfast’s waterfront at Lanyon Place, has been transformed into a stunning Art Deco inspired bar, creating six new jobs and adding an exciting new offering to the city’s vibrant hospitality scene.

With the refurbishment completed amidst the backdrop of the pandemic, Anael Peu, from the team behind No.4, says its reopening marks the start of an optimistic new chapter:

“We are hugely excited to now be able to throw open the doors to No.4 as restrictions ease and people are ready to rediscover their city and embrace everything it has to offer. The entire hospitality sector has been through an incredibly challenging time.”

No.4 celebrates the luxurious ambiance of 1920s supper clubs, filled with Art Deco inspired interior styling – metallic features, rich velvet seating and ambient chandelier lighting.

Its menu has been developed to champion locally sourced spirits, with expertly crafted cocktails designed by a team of experienced mixologists. Highlights on the drinks list include the French 75, made with Ninth Wave Irish Gin, lemon and Champagne; and the Smoked Irish Old Fashioned featuring Hinch Bourbon Cask Irish Whiskey, prepared for each guest using a glass smoking box for maximum flavour. A selection of delicate ‘small plate’ food dishes make the perfect choice for a light bite or sharing.

“We want the No.4 experience to feel both opulent and relaxed,” continues Anael. “We’re delighted to be giving guests from Belfast and beyond the opportunity to get together in a beautiful setting to make memories and share the little luxuries that we have all sorely missed.”

No.4 (Lanyon Place, Belfast) is now open Wednesday – Saturday from 5pm-late with live lounge music and DJ sets from Chris Suitor and Ryan A throughout the week, from 5pm – late.