Premiere of Ken Branagh’s critically acclaimed new film Belfast

Ken Branagh pictured at Northern Ireland’s iconic Harland & Wolff cranes ’Samson and Goliath’ ahead of the Irish premiere of his critically acclaimed new film BELFAST, which will open The Belfast Film Festival at an event co-hosted by Northern Ireland Screen at The Waterfront Hall tonight. BELFAST is in cinemas from January 21st, 2022.

Ken is pictured with Ciarán Hinds, Caitriona Balfe, Jude Hill, Jamie Dornan and Lewis McAskie.

Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.