£100m landmark tourism project set to transform city’s future

A transformative multi-million-pound tourism attraction in the heart of Belfast city centre has been announced today, following the signing of the Belfast Region City Deal (BRCD) earlier this week.

The landmark £100million Belfast Stories development is Belfast’s flagship project – one of seven projects included in the BRCD’s tourism and regeneration plan.

Due to open in 2028, elements of the new visitor attraction will be housed in one of Belfast’s most beloved heritage buildings, the art deco former Bank of Ireland building on Royal Avenue, which has been acquired by Belfast City Council for the project, along with the surrounding 4,000sq metres site.

The listed building will be restored and the space around it developed as part of the transformative regeneration project that will tell the stories of Belfast, the people and the place through a new interactive visitor experience. It will also include a new state-of-the-art multi-screen cultural film centre and vibrant public spaces for events and ongoing programming

Lord Mayor of Belfast Councillor Kate Nicholl said, “This is hugely exciting news for the city and I think today’s announcement marks a significant moment in our progress as a city, and the journey we have been on for the last number of years to tell the story of Belfast on a global stage,”

Another ambition of the project is to be a sustainable, zero carbon, climate resilient exemplar for the city and region. Options for renewable energy solutions including the feasibility of geothermal energy sources are currently being explored.

A green rooftop urban park is also being considered as part of the early project plans offering panoramic views across the city.

The new film centre will showcase the best visual storytelling from NI and around the world as well as supporting the skills and talents of local artists, supporting sector growth.

It will also provide important access to Northern Ireland Screen’s Digital Film Archive, allowing visitors to explore our rich screen history and authentic local stories, all facilitated by a year-round programme of talks and interactive events.

