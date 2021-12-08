Join Santa’s Lidl Helpers to Build an Elf in aid of NSPCC Northern Ireland

Lidl Elf Factory pops up at Newtownards Store, Castlebawn Roundabout, on Saturday 11 December to raise funds for charity partner NSPCC Northern Ireland

The most wonderful time of the year is upon us and Lidl Northern Ireland is inviting parents and children to join Santa’s Lidl Helpers at the Lidl Newtownards Store at Castlebawn Roundabout to Build an Elf on Saturday, 11th December.

The Christmas cheer filled Lidl Elf Factory will be popping up instore for one day only, with 100% of the proceeds from the ticket sales donated to Lidl Northern Ireland’s charity partner, NSPCC Northern Ireland. Tickets cost £10 per child and must be purchased in advance on Eventbrite.ie.

The tour of the Lidl Elf factory lasts for approximately 45 minutes and each child will get to: build and name their own elf, create a tree decoration and most importantly, write and post their letters to Santa Claus. Finally, children and their families can indulge in some hot chocolate and festive bites before taking their creations and some additional treats home.

Tickets are limited, please book early to avoid disappointment, and ensure you get your preferred time slot. All proceeds from the ticket sales will go straight to Lidl Northern Ireland’s charity partner, NSPCC Northern Ireland.

The elves are doing everything they can to keep the experience safe for visitors, so booking is essential. Tickets to the Elf Factory are available to book via the online booking system only, tickets are not for sale in store. Visitors are asked to adhere to Government guidelines in the Elf Factory.

In a partnership spanning four years, Lidl Northern Ireland has raised over £500,000 for NSPCC Northern Ireland, whose mission is to fight for every childhood, delivering services for children and operating Childline bases in Belfast and Foyle. NSPCC Northern Ireland supports children across the region and works to prevent abuse, help rebuild children’s lives and support families.

For more information on Lidl Northern Ireland’s charity partnerships visit www.lidl-ni.co.uk or to book tickets for the Lidl Elf Factory please visit eventbrite.ie/e/build-an-elf-belfast-tickets-211891030777