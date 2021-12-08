MAGHERAMORNE ESTATE, NORTHERN IRELAND’S NEWEST LUXURY PRIVATE-HIRE VENUE CELEBRATES OFFICIAL OPENING

Monday 6th December, 2021: Magheramorne Estate, Northern Ireland’s newest luxury, private-hire venue has celebrated its official opening, and the beginning of a new chapter in the history of the 19th century estate.

A historical and magical venue, Magheramorne Estate is situated just 30 minutes from Belfast, on the Antrim Coast. Set in over 40 acres of stunning grounds with a beautifully restored house, this legendary estate is the ideal location to host exquisite weddings or private, exclusive events.

The official opening of Magheramorne Estate was marked with a special event held by the Allen family and attended by guests of honour, Rory Best OBE, Mayor Councillor William Mc McCaughey and Economy Minister, Gordon Lyons MLA.

Minister Lyons said: “I was delighted to attend the official opening of Magheramorne Estate. This family business has been built up with much love, passion and hard work and the high-quality venue fits so well with the Northern Ireland Embrace a Giant Spirit brand. The beautiful 40-acre grounds surrounding the estate are also an excellent example of sustainable and regenerative tourism.

“As we emerge from the pandemic, consumer safety remains of paramount importance. Over the last year over 2,000 businesses have been accredited under the We’re Good to Go scheme, including Magheramorne Estate. By working together, I am confident that we will recover tourism’s pre-Covid success and can, not only return to, but greatly surpass our record year of 2019.”

With more than 30 years’ experience as a leading caterer on the island of Ireland, the family behind Jane’s Kitchen and Magheramorne Estate has used their extensive catering and event expertise to create this stunningly unique venue.

Jane Allen founded Jane’s Kitchen in 1988 and catered her first wedding in 1995. Since then, the business has continued to grow, now providing employment for over 100 people and catering for weddings and events across the island of Ireland and the UK.

Jane Allen, Managing Director, JKS Magheramorne Estate Ltd, said: “I am very honoured to have our special guests here today to help us celebrate the official opening of Magheramorne Estate and would like to thank them for their continued support.

“My family and I wanted to use our expertise to build on what Northern Ireland already has to offer in hospitality and provide a beautiful luxury, private-hire estate. With over 33 years on the road catering all over N.I and beyond, the dream of opening our own venue is now a reality!

“The past 2 years has been incredibly tough for our industry as a whole and I would like to take this opportunity to thank our investors, my family and our entire team for their dedication and hard work. Our staff at Magheramorne have been and are quite unbelievable in their support. I am delighted to be able to celebrate our official opening and I look forward to our next chapter.”

For more information about Magheramorne Estate or to enquire about a wedding or corporate event, please visit https://magheramorneestate.com/ or email events@magheramorneestate.com