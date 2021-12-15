The 15th Annual Saintfield Christmas Charity Ride took place in December with crowds braving the weather to join in the fun. Riders from across the province came together to raise funds for under-privileged children in Uganda and Rwanda via Rock Ministries N.I.Trust. This year the event welcomed familiar faces Hugo Duncan, Boxcar Brian and Gerard Dornan who provided entertainment with live music.

Keep a look out for the January issue for more pictures!