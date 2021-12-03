Sharon Malcolm enters the ‘British Hairdressing Awards’ Hall of Fame

Newtownards hairdresser and the proprietor of Sharon Malcolm Hairdressing, Sharon Malcolm, was recently announced as the Northern Ireland Hairdresser of the Year at the 2021 British Hairdressing Awards .

Sharon also took home one of the top awards on the evening for ‘Trend Image of the Year’ – the second consecutive year that Sharon has won this accolade.

Held at Grosvenor House, London, this is the third time that Sharon has been named as the Northern Ireland Hairdresser of the Year at the British Hairdressing Awards, achieving her personal goal of being welcomed into the prestigious (Hairdressers Journal) British Hairdressing Awards Hall of Fame.

Hosted by TV and radio personality, Rylan Clark, and Executive Director of Hairdressers Journal International, Jayne Lewis-Orr, Sharon was presented with her award at the black-tie event, where she celebrated the win with members of the team from Sharon Malcolm Hairdressing.

