Taylor Yates Helps NI Charity to ‘Glow’

Bushmills luxury handbag brand, Taylor Yates, has just launched a unique collaboration with Belfast women’s charity, GLOW NI. In the run up to Christmas, Taylor Yates has designed a one-off ice blue handbag and ice blue hoodie for the charity, with all profits being donated to GLOW.

It’s hoped that the new collection will help to fund GLOW’s confidence and self-esteem programmes for as many women as possible in 2022, with every six sales transitioning to fund an entire GLOW programme for one woman.

In addition to the collaboration, Taylor Yates has also pledged to donate £10 of every handbag sold from its mainline and re: claimed collections to GLOW, which brings the brand one step closer to giving back with every purchase.

Established in 2011 by Chara Clarke, GLOW – giving life opportunities to women – was developed from a common desire of women in the local community to address issues facing their peers such as low self-esteem and confidence, mental health problems and isolation. GLOW has helped hundreds of women and girls in its ten years, and this is the second year of Taylor Yates’ fundraising efforts for the

Available to purchase online at www.tayloryates.com/collections/glowni-x-taylor-yates, the Chara Clutch is priced at £55 and the Chara Hoodie, £75, with both named after the founder of GLOW NI, Chara Clarke.

For further information on GLOW NI, see www.glowni.com