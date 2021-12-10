The Belfast Christmas Continental Market Returns

The Belfast Christmas Markets made a welcome return in the grounds of Belfast City Hall after a Covid-19 enforced break last year.

This year the market plays host to over 30 nationalities offering an extensive range of mouth-watering festive food and drink as well as an array of unique gift ideas. Also making a return to the market are fan favourites, the carousel and the Helter-skelter ride offering great views of Belfast and the glistening Christmas lights. Additionally, there are a number of local stalls visiting the market this year with traders from St.Georges market joining in the fun.

Keep a look out for the January issue for more pictures!