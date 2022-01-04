Award recognises transformation of Belfast’s historic entries

Belfast city centre’s historic entries have been celebrated at the all-Ireland CBRE and Urban Land Institute Excellence in Placemaking Awards.

The Belfast Entries project, which to date has transformed seven historic entries and laneways, picked up the Ulster region award in the public-private partnership category.

Belfast City Council and Department of Communities committed £870,000 to the makeovers at Castle Arcade, Cole’s Alley, Crown Entry, Joy’s Entry, Pottinger’s Entry, Wilson’s Court, and Winecellar Entry.

Through general repair work, new wayfinding interpretive signage, imaginative lighting and bespoke artwork, the once overlooked entries have been transformed into vibrant, pedestrian routes and destinations for people to explore and enjoy.

The scheme’s success in the placemaking awards coincides with the finishing touches being made to Belfast’s first fully immersive outdoor public lighting installation in Castle Arcade. This feature, which will become operational early in the new year, will see 5,000+ LED bulbs illuminate the space in sequence with a specially commissioned musical soundtrack. It follows the recent installation of an innovative mood-changing light feature in Winecellar Entry.

Phase two of the project, which will focus on the transformation of other entries in the city centre, is due to start in early 2022.

More information on city centre regeneration can be found at www.belfastcity.gov.uk/citycentre