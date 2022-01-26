Ballance Agri-Nutrients backs The Ballance House

Leading New Zealand farm supply co-operative Ballance Agri-Nutrients is supporting the Ulster New Zealand Trust in upgrading the Ballance House Museum and Conference Centre on the Co Antrim home farm of this Pacific nation’s reforming premier John Ballance.

Ulsterman John Ballance, New Zealand Prime Minister 1891-1893, promoted liberal legislation covering land ownership as well as votes for women and all races.

Ballance Agri-Nutrients is a 100% New Zealand farmer owned co-operative, committed to farming more productively, profitably and sustainably since the 1940s.

In 2001, the board of the two legacy companies of Ballance Agri-Nutrients, Bay of Plenty Fertiliser and Southfert, decided to adopt John Ballance’s name as he created the legislation that opened the way for the rapid expansion of New Zealand’s farm and food-based economy.

The co-operative was created to offer farmers and growers a source of reasonably priced fertiliser. In addition to their core business of fertiliser manufacture, supply and spreading Ballance Agri-Nutrients offer a full range of science-backed nutrient products, advisory services and agri-tech innovations to promote world class soil and animal health standards.

Ballance Agri-Nutrients has a rich heritage of supporting productivity and employment as well as caring for the people, land and animals. Values closely aligned to the personal qualities John Ballance developed as a farmer’s son growing up in Co Antrim.

Today, Ballance Agri-Nutrients enables farmers to be future-ready; to be stewards of their land; and to work together with nature to leave their land in a better condition for generations to come.

Browse https://ballance.co.nz/ for an insight into the operations of Ballance Agri-Nutrients and how NZ agriculture continues to lead the world in nature friendly, super-efficient food production.

To plan a family or tour group visit to The Ballance House, Glenavy Rd, Lisburn browse www.theballancehouse.com or info@theballancehouse.com