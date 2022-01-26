Down Royal Annual Mencap Race Day Returns for 2022

Down Royal Racecourse has announced Mencap Northern Ireland as their official Charity Partner of The Year, with its annual fundraiser set to return in Summer 2022.

Following a two year lay-off due to COVID-19, Mencap Northern Ireland and Down Royal will partner to raise funds for those living locally with a learning disability.

Mencap provides round-the-clock care to people living with a learning disability, promotes independence, and recognises their achievements whilst providing advice on employment and education.

Emma Meehan, Chief Executive of Down Royal Racecourse said: “After two years, we are delighted to finally welcome Mencap Northern Ireland back to the racecourse as our official charity partner.

“The annual Mencap Race Day is one of our most highly anticipated yearly fixtures and we are proud to be partnering with Mencap again to support such an incredibly worthwhile charity.”

On June 17th, Mencap’s Special Events Committee will host the annual Mencap Race Day fundraiser at Down Royal, allowing racegoers to donate to the charity throughout the day.

Marian Nicholas, Honorary Life Member and Chairperson of Mencap Special Events Committee has experienced the tremendous impact of this partnership, with her daughter having attended Mencap’s children centre.

She commented: “We are thrilled to be announced as Down Royal’s Charity of the Year. In previous years, our partnership with the racecourse has had a remarkable impact on our members, with funds raised by generous racegoers allowing the charity to provide the necessary support and services for families when they need it the most.”

Sean Conlon, Fundraising Product Lead at Mencap Northern Ireland said: “The partnership between Mencap and Down Royal has provided us with such an amazing opportunity to raise much needed funds and to make a difference to those living with a learning disability and their families.

“The Annual Mencap Race Day is our flagship fundraising event and has raised over £1million towards our children and family support services to date. We look forward to working alongside the team at Down Royal again this year and to adding to this remarkable fundraising milestone.”

The partnership between Down Royal and Mencap has exceeded all expectations over the last 20 years with racegoers raising over £1million for the charity to date.

