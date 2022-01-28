Northern Ireland golf ‘on par’ with the best at PGA Show in Orlando

Tourism Ireland’s programme of golf promotions for 2022 kicked off in the US this week, in Orlando, Florida. Eleven (11) golf and tourism operators from Northern Ireland joined Tourism Ireland at the PGA Show, to promote and sell our world-class golf. The PGA Show is one of the biggest golf exhibitions in the United States, attracting more than 10,000 golf professionals and journalists.

On day one of the show, Tourism Ireland hosted a panel discussion for influential American golf journalists and travel professionals. Hosted by Matt Ginella (former NBC Golf Channel travel expert), the panel included a representative from Royal Portrush – providing an excellent opportunity to highlight Northern Ireland’s world-class golf and the fact that The Open will return to Royal Portrush in 2025.

Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland’s Head of North America, said: “We were delighted to attend this year’s PGA Show in Orlando. Our message is that the island of Ireland is open for business again and ready to welcome American golfers – with some of the very best golf in the world, stunning scenery and the warmest of welcomes – and now is the time to book that trip. We’ve also been taking every opportunity to highlight the fact that The Open will return to Royal Portrush in 2025 and the Ryder Cup will take place at Adare Manor in 2027. Tourism Ireland will once again be pulling out all the stops to leverage the tourism potential of these prestigious sporting events, in the US and in our other important golf markets.”