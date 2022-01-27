St George’s Market named Best Slow Food Market in NI

Belfast’s award-winning St George’s Market has picked up another accolade – Best Slow Food Market in NI.

Presented by Slow Food NI representative and well-known chef and cookery presenter, Paula McIntyre, this prestigious award, decided by public vote, acknowledges St George’s Market’s commitment to promoting the value of slow food instead of fast food, and to platforming the considerable range of talent, innovation and pure great taste in local food production in Belfast and the surrounding region. It also reflects St George’s Market’s ethos of supporting the local economy through local food and craft production.

Deputy Chair of Belfast City Council’s City Growth and Regeneration Committee Alderman George Dorrian said: “We’re delighted that St George’s Market has been named Best Slow Food Market in NI. This accolade is especially meaningful because it’s been voted for by the public who support our traders every week of the year. It gives recognition to the world class sustainable produce sold at St George’s and to the market’s commitment both to the community and our environment.

“Taking time to buy, prepare and eat fresh, local produce is a much better, much healthier way to eat. As well as giving us better knowledge of where our food comes from, it cuts down carbon emissions, raises quality and supports local small-scale producers and jobs. It’s fantastic to see St George’s Market celebrated by the slow food movement in this way.”

St George’s Friday market dates back to 1604 and currently brings together around 200 market stalls selling fruit, vegetables, antiques, books, clothes, hot food, cakes and buns, crafts and a large selection of fresh fish. The Saturday market offers local, continental and specialty foods including meat and fish, cheese, coffee beans, tapas and organic products from around the world. And the Sunday market is a mix of the Friday and Saturday markets with an emphasis on local arts and crafts.

For more information, go to www.belfastcity.gov.uk/stgeorgesmarket