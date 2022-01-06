Adrian Dunbar, Patron of Aisling Centre in Enniskillen, is encouraging people to take the time out at the beginning of the year to attend the annual Hope, Healing and Growth event. A regular contributor, Adrian has witnessed first hand how audiences have been inspired by the experiences, reflections and learnings from previous years. He urges people to take the opportunity to hear at first hand from an exceptional group of people and, to be better equipped to face the challenges ahead from the lessons in hope to be taken from their extraordinary stories.

The Day of Hope, Healing and Growth, now in its 5th year, is a highly successful and inspirational day, that has become a beacon of hope in the annual calendar of events locally, regionally and, as the event moved to a virtual platform, across the world; in excess of 1000 people attended the 2020 event. ‘Lessons in hope’ is the theme for the event on 8th January 2022 where, once again, Aisling Centre has brought together an outstanding array of speakers, each with their own unique and personal story to tell.

Adrian Dunbar, who will be closing the event with his personal take on lessons of Hope, spoke about the value of the event, “The whole subject of mental health has featured prominently throughout the course of the pandemic. In Northern Ireland we have also, as a society, been through levels of stress and instability unique in Western Europe. The legacy of the conflict is the background noise to many dealing with insecurity and depression. In rural areas, isolation has long been a problem and the pandemic I believe, has given us all a taste of how debilitating lack of human contact can truly be.

“Aisling Centre, of which I am a patron, has identified the gap in our society for a caring, open and safe place to bring those hard to express feelings, feelings that may stop us from being part of the simple joy of being alive and vital.

“The day of Hope, Healing and Growth is open to all, with wonderful uplifting testimonies from those of us who have been to the difficult places and those who just want to share the possibilities of renewal.”

The day of inspiration starts with Eileen Forrestal retired doctor, personal coach, author and entrepreneur who will draw on her own story of transformation from her compelling new book ‘The Courage to Shine’. She is followed by Jack Kavanagh an amazing young man who rightly features in the list of the “50 most incredible people who are shaping modern Ireland”. After sustaining significant spinal injuries he completed his studies as a pharmacist and is passionate about accompanying people on their journey of health, healing and self-leadership.

Jonny Mc Cambridge is a proud father, journalist, blogger and author whose enlightening and powerful book ‘Afraid of the Dark’ offers lessons of hope in the honest, personal telling of his story of depression. Jonny is followed by Mandy Chism who tragically lost her beautiful daughter Elle to suicide at 16. She will share her own powerful story of a journey into hope, her passion and purpose in the work she is now doing to support families and young people through the Hopeful Minds programme.

“Horses helping people find the answers from within” is the fascinating story Joe Slattery will be sharing on the day. Joe is an experienced addiction counsellor and coordinator of the NorthStar Family Support Project in Limerick. Joe will speak about the power of equine assisted counselling in his work with families and young people. The final speaker Melanie Grimshaw will be known to many people in Fermanagh as an exceptional young woman who faced tragedy at the age of two, losing her older sister in a car fire and facing up to her own life-threatening injuries to reach out and inspire and support others.

The Hope, Healing and Growth event takes place Saturday 8th January, 2022 from 9.45am until 4. 00pm. Registration for the virtual event is free via Eventbrite (https://bit.ly/3Bayruk).

For further information on the event or Aisling Centre services visit www.theaislingcentre.com or contact the Centre on 028 66 325811