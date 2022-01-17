The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat revs up with launch of exclusive new health and wellness membership

Northern Ireland’s newest spa hotel welcomes local motorcycling legend Jonathan Rea OBE as first member of exclusive new £2 million spa and gym offering

Northern Ireland’s newest luxury hotel The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat, part of Galgorm Collection, today launched an exclusive health and wellness membership package for guests to enjoy unlimited access to its Relaxation Burrow spa and state-of-the-art fitness centre.

Opened in June 2020, the 33-bedroom boutique hotel and spa located in Templepatrick has been dramatically transformed to include a £2 million Relaxation Burrow spa area which completed construction last year.

Perched by the edge of a stunning lake, the spa area offers total tranquillity and boasts unique attractions including Swedish saunas, an aromatherapy steam room, halotherapy salt chamber and Roman inspired baths and hot tubs. The Rabbit is also the first hotel in the island of Ireland to offer a heated lakeside beach complete with a Lake Bar, sunken lounge and plush cabanas for a laid back, luxurious experience.

Construction of a £250,000 state-of-the-art fitness suite is currently underway and scheduled to open later this year. With a focus on sustainability and in homage to its woodland surroundings, The Rabbit will be the first spa hotel in the island of Ireland to exclusively stock NohrD wooden gym equipment, manufactured in Germany using sustainable materials.

The exclusive memberships will include full access to all areas of the spa and modern fitness suite, discounted rates on food and beverages across Galgorm Collection and exclusive Rabbit merchandise. Gym goers can enjoy complimentary fitness classes including sunrise yoga on The Rabbit’s heated beach, personalised fitness checks, gym induction and tailored fitness plans and private events as part of the membership offering.

This week, The Rabbit welcomed Jonathan Rea OBE and wife Tatia as its first official members. With six consecutive world titles and over 100 race victories, Jonathan Rea OBE is the most successful rider ever in the history of World Superbikes and one of Northern Ireland’s greatest sportsmen. This year Co. Antrim’s Jonathan Rea was awarded an OBE in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours list.

Speaking about the new health and wellness membership package, Jonathan Rea OBE said:

“As regular visitors to The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat, Tatia and I are thrilled to officially launch its new health and wellness membership package. As a sportsman and busy dad to two young boys, it’s really important to schedule in down time. The outdoor spa facilities are absolutely first-class and its forest and lakeside setting really promote mindfulness and wellbeing – it’s the perfect place to relax, recharge and connect with nature while enjoying the stellar service that Galgorm is known for.

I’m also really impressed with plans for the brand new, state-of-the-art facilities and focused programmes on offer for serious fitness training and I’m looking forward to my first training session. With limited memberships available, this exclusive new offering is the perfect way for anyone interested in kick starting the new year with a focus on health and wellbeing to shape up.”

Lynsey Gordon, General Manager at The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat, said:

“We’re all about the good times at The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat, but we’re also big on balance. That’s why we’re delighted to partner with local sporting legend Jonathan Rea OBE to launch our exciting new health and wellness membership.

With the highly anticipated final phase of the Relaxation Burrow outdoor spa now complete, we’re delighted to open up access to our unrivalled facilities to members and expand our offering with a brand new fitness suite.

From taking a refreshing dip in our showstopping Roman baths, to lounging on lakeside loungers, enjoying forest views from the hot tub or taking time out in our tranquil halotherapy chambers and detoxing saunas, members will leave feeling refreshed, relaxed and rejuvenated.

Whether you are prioritising your fitness in 2022 or simply want to switch off in style, members can expect a truly unique experience and benefit from a whole host of perks across all of our Galgorm Collection properties.

We’re thrilled to sign up Jonathan and Tatia as our first members and look forward to welcoming more over the coming weeks.”

Membership to The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat is available annually on an individual or joint basis, starting from £2,000 annually with an exclusive introductory offer. Memberships are strictly limited and early booking is advised.

For more information please visit www.rabbithotel.com/membership.html or follow @therabbit_hotel. To secure an exclusive membership, please contact member@rabbithotel.com