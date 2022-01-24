Valentine’s Day at Galgorm Collection

With the season of love fast approaching, immerse yourself in the enchantment of love this year at one of Galgorm Collection’s romantic residences.

Indulge in a little luxury with Galgorm who have Valentine’s Day all wrapped up with a range of romantic packages starting from just £395 per couple to bring out the cupid in everyone.

If a cosy overnight stay with a hand-crafted menu is more up your street, get booked into The Old Inn, Crawfordsburn. Bursting with character, from cosy corners and elegant interiors to the stunning views over the picturesque Crawfordsburn country park, couples can escape the everyday this February to relax and unwind in idyllic luxury.

Back in the heart of the countryside sits The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat, Galgorm Resort’s sassy little sister. The showstopping £2 million outdoor Relaxation Burrow spa has recently completed construction and boasts an array of luxurious facilities for you and your partner to enjoy including a heated beach, sunken cabanas, Roman baths and relaxing hot tubs perched on the edge of a stunning lake for capturing those romantic sunsets. If the way to your partner’s heart is through their stomach, The Restaurant offers a cosy, candle-lit setting for a romantic meal for two. Promising a fresh, innovative and seasonally-led menu with a warm welcome, couples can gorge on a sumptuous Valentine’s meal.

There is no better place to relax and detox this February 14 than at one of Galgorm Collection’s award-winning properties. Take a peek at some of the best offers to make this Valentine’s Day a truly special one.

Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort

136 Fenaghy Rd, Ballymena BT42 1EA

Nestled in the heart of Co. Antrim’s countryside along the River Maine sits Northern Ireland’s premier luxury hotel, Galgorm Resort, a relaxing utopia where tranquility meets wellness creating a marriage of romance for guests and visitors alike.

Get together with a loved one this Valentine’s Day and revel in the romantic surroundings of the enchanting outdoors as you take in all the Thermal Village has to offer. Recently named Best Spa Experience within the UK and Ireland at the Condé Nast Johansens and crowned Resort Spa of the Year at the World Spa & Wellness Awards 2020, there’s no better place to relax, unwind and escape the everyday.

Valentine’s Day is no exception at the Resort. Guests are sure to feel the love with a welcoming glass of bubbles and a selection of luxurious chocolates on arrival. Once settled into one of the Resort’s premier properties, slip into your robe and explore all that the world-renowned Thermal Village & Spa has to offer. From private riverside hot tubs to heated outdoor infinity pools, couples can de-stress and enjoy quality time together.

Treat your loved one to something extra special this Valentine’s Day as luxury comes as standard with Galgorm’s range of premier, romantic packages:

One Night Valentines Escape

From £395 (based on two people sharing)

Enjoy a luxurious, romantic break this Valentine’s Day with an overnight stay in a Superior Guestroom, with champagne and chocolates on arrival. Relax and unwind in the Thermal Village & Spa before indulging in a three-course evening meal. Enjoy a full à la carte breakfast the next morning.

Shepherd’s Hut Valentines Escape

From £485 (based on two people sharing)

Enjoy a rustic but chic, romantic hideaway this Valentine’s Day with an overnight stay in one of Galgorm’s charming Shepherd’s Huts. Nestled in Galgorm Wood with the cascading River Maine running alongside, the new Shepherd’s Hut village is the latest addition to Galgorm’s lodging accommodation options.

Succumb to the tranquility of the Thermal Spa Village, with an added special treat of a Celtic Sauna Infusion. A treat for the senses, this all-encompassing spa experience begins with an inhalation of Aromatherapy Associates frankincense oil, taking your mind and body to a state of relaxation before your Aufghuss begins. Breathe deeply as the essential oils fill the air, aiding breathing and circulation, before concluding your journey with a thirst-quenching beverage to refresh and revive. Back at your accommodation, relax in the privacy of your own unique outdoor copper bath and enjoy a world of indulgences from the comfort of your tub including a rose petal infusion, half-bottle of champagne, fresh strawberries and luxurious truffles. Indulge in a three-course evening meal in your choice of Gillies Grill, Fratelli Ristorante or Castle Kitchen & Bar before retiring to your hut for an incredible sleep.

Valentines Cottage Escape

Price: From £425 (based on two people sharing)

Enjoy a romantic escape at Galgorm with a one-night stay in a Cottage Suite, welcomed with chilled bubbles and decadent chocolates on arrival. Take time to experience ultimate relaxation and wellness in the Thermal Spa Village before indulging in a three-course evening meal in your choice of Gillies Grill, Fratelli Ristorante or Castle Kitchen & Bar. Return to your home away from home for a cosy nightcap and a peaceful night’s slumber. Round off your stay with a sumptuous A La Carte breakfast the following morning.

With two dog-friendly Cottage Suites, this is the package for you if the love of your life is your furry little friend.

One Night Deluxe Valentines Escape

From £485 (based on two people sharing)

Enjoy a luxurious, romantic break this Valentine’s Day with an overnight stay in a Deluxe Guestroom, with chilled champagne and devilishly good chocolates on arrival. Immerse yourself in the tranquility of nature in the Resort’s Thermal Spa Village with an added special treat of a private bathing experience, offering spectacular front row views of the bubbling River Maine, complete with chocolate dipped strawberries and a glass of bubbly to enjoy. Indulge in a three-course evening meal in your choice of Gillies Grill, Fratelli Ristorante or Castle Kitchen & Bar. Retreating to your deluxe guestroom for the evening, sweet dreams are assured. A full Irish breakfast awaits you in the morning before a leisurely check out.

One Night Valentines Luxury Break

From £565 (based on two people sharing)

The ultimate indulgence for your loved one… Escape for a one-night stay in a luxury guestroom with half bottle of chilled champagne and moreish chocolates in your room for arrival. Enjoy a side-by-side 60 minute warm candle back massage followed by relaxation in the Thermal Spa Village. Indulge in a three-course evening meal in your choice of Gillies Grill, Fratelli Ristorante or Castle Kitchen & Bar before returning to an Aromatherapy Associates gift at turndown. Wake up to a full Irish breakfast the next morning, the perfect end to a weekend of romance and luxury.

For more information or to book please visit www.galgorm.com or contact reservations@galgorm.com or call 028 2588 1001.

The Old Inn

15-25 Main St, Crawfordsburn, Bangor BT19 1JH

Located in the heart of the charming village of Crawfordsburn, just 15 minutes from Belfast and 5 minutes from the seaside town of Bangor, The Old Inn is the perfect escape for a romantic rural retreat this Valentine’s Day. The hotel is bursting with character, from cosy corners and elegant interiors to the stunning views over the picturesque country park. Check in to one of the hotel’s charming guest rooms, offering delightful décor which complements the property’s 400-year-old heritage, or impress the love of your life with a stay in the hotel’s suite, complete with its own private balcony hot tub overlooking the lush woodland of the nearby Crawfordsburn Country Park. Feast on a hearty evening meal lovingly created with delicious local produce that is guaranteed to satisfy your tastebuds before cosying up to a nightcap in front of the roaring fire in the 1614 bar. Return to your room for a restful night’s sleep before enjoying a filling Irish breakfast the following morning.

Let There Be Love Package

From £295 (based on two people sharing)

Enjoy an overnight stay in a petite guestroom, accompanied by a complimentary bottle of bubbly to commence the celebrations. Guests will indulge in a four-course evening meal for two in The Old Inn Restaurant which marries homely classics with modern dining using the very best seasonal offerings. No stay would be complete without a full Irish breakfast to set you up for the day.

Valentines Meal for Two

From £120 per couple

A specific Valentine’s Day menu has been carefully crafted for you and your partner. A fusion of flavours across four courses to tantalise the tastebuds, you can expect quality cooking, exceptional drinks, and the best service – embodying a playful blend of tradition. From premier Chateaubriand to tempura oysters and mixed berry bavarois, this luxurious menu has Valentine’s dinner all wrapped up. Including a bottle of wine this pairing is £120.00 per couple and is available 14th February 2022.

For more information or to book please visit www.theoldinn.com or contact reservations@theoldinn.com or call 028 9185 3255.

The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat

882 Antrim Rd, Templepatrick, Ballyclare BT39 0AH

The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat is Northern Ireland’s newest and most eclectic hotel, boasting an idyllic lakeside retreat and an open-air spa with show-stopping facilities. With style and character in abundance, this home away from homes is the perfect retreat for you and a loved one this February.

Date Night

From £260.00 (based on two people sharing)

What better way to spend some quality time with your better half than at The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat, Templepatrick. As the laid-back little sister to Galgorm, you can expect all the creature comforts you love housed in beautifully designed spaces with a few quirks along the way.

This Valentine’s Day enjoy an overnight stay designed with couples in mind. You and your partner will have full use of the outdoor Relaxation Burrow featuring a heated pebble beach – the only one of its kind in the island of Ireland – hot tubs and saunas.

Dance the night away under the disco in the Roman baths and embrace the Balearic vibe with a playlist to match, making it the perfect spot to fall in love, all over again.

Up next is a romantic dinner for two at the delicious Rabbit Restaurant, a rose petal turndown and complimentary sundowner cocktail. Immerse yourself in the enchanting and cosy surroundings, making this Valentine’s Day your own personal fairy-tale.

Last, but certainly not least, a bottle of bubbles awaits you and your loved one in your room.

Promising great food, celebratory fizz and fun times, there is no better place to immerse yourself in the allure of romance this Valentine’s Day.

For more information or to book please visit www.rabbithotel.com or contact stay@rabbithotel.com or call 028 94432984.