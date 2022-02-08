£8 million fund to regenerate Belfast’s neighbourhoods opens

A new £8 million fund to help organisations across Belfast deliver capital projects in their neighbourhoods is now open to applicants.

Belfast City Council’s Neighbourhood Regeneration Fund aims to help groups deliver physical development projects that will make a significant impact in their community and benefit the wider city.

To be eligible, projects must make a positive contribution to the social economy, environmental sustainability or neighbourhood tourism. Organisations can apply for projects with a value of £250,000 or above.

Councillor Áine Groogan, Chair of Belfast City Council’s Strategic Policy and Resources Committee, said: “This new scheme will help fund and deliver projects that will have a transformative impact on neighbourhoods, creating assets that will benefit people in their local area for years to come, whilst also contributing to the wider strategic objectives of the city.

“We want to maximise the impact of our funding, so groups applying will need to demonstrate how their project will contribute to the wider objectives of the fund’s themes. Projects must help grow tourism in their neighbourhood, contribute to the city’s environmental sustainability objectives or help develop or grow Belfast’s social economy.

“Council will offer support to organisations throughout the three-stage application process. Initially we will issue guidance notes to applicants and hold an online information session to explain our objectives, the application and assessment process, and how the scheme will work. Our staff will also be available to answer queries and offer support at all other stages, so I would urge groups to find out more, come up with project proposals and apply.”

The closing date for applications is 12noon on 12 May 2022.

For more information on the fund, eligibility criteria, how to apply and details of the online information session, visit www.belfastcity.gov.uk/regenerationfund