Former Lord Mayor’s Portrait Unveiled

The official portrait of Belfast’s former Lord Mayor Alderman Frank McCoubrey has been unveiled.

Painted by Co. Antrim artist Stephen Johnston, the portrait will now hang alongside portraits of other previous Lord Mayors in the corridors of City Hall.

Alderman McCoubrey became Belfast’s First Citizen in June 2020, and was succeeded in office by the current Lord Mayor, Councillor Kate Nicholl.

Speaking about the portrait, Alderman McCoubrey said: “I am delighted with the result and I really hope that Stephen enjoyed the process as much as I did. The portrait perfectly represents a momentous year in my life, and the immense pride I took in serving Belfast as first citizen. 2020 was also a year like no other because it will forever be remembered as the year we went into lockdown along with cities across the globe and lives were forever changed by the Covid19 pandemic.”