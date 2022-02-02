Fuelling Winners – Down Royal announces official sponsor of St Patrick’s Day fixture

Down Royal Racecourse has announced Bluegrass Horse Feed, equine nutrition specialist, as the official sponsor of the upcoming St Patrick’s Day race meeting.

Renowned for manufacturing a premium range of nutritionally sound, innovative horse feeds, Bluegrass Horse Feed is devoted to the advancement of horse nutrition and has developed a product range that meets the needs of today’s equine athletes.

Working in tandem with the world’s leading research centre in equine nutrition, Kentucky Equine Research (KER), Bluegrass Horse Feed’s broad spectrum of products are underpinned by world-renowned research and expertise.

Following a successful partnership in 2020, Down Royal is delighted to welcome the Bluegrass team back to the racecourse in 2022.

For full details on the St Patrick’s Day meeting, or ticket bookings please visit https://downroyal.com/fixtures/