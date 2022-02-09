Global Media Descend on NI for Exclusive Game of Thrones Studio Tour

Over 40 international journalists from GB, Europe, USA and Australia were amongst the first to experience the new Game of Thrones Studio Tour earlier this week at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, the only officially licensed Game of Thrones experience in the world.

Tourism NI facilitated the familiarisation trip alongside Tourism Ireland which saw journalists explore the world of Westeros at the Game of Thrones Studio Tour.

The Studio tour invites you to experience the Game of Thrones world like never before, offering a behind-the-scenes look at everything from set decoration and costumes to visual effects and green screens which turned the fictional Seven Kingdoms and beyond into a reality.

In addition to the exclusive studio tour, the group were taken on a guided tour of the Glass of Thrones trail across Belfast.

The Glass of Thrones trail features six, stained glass windows showcasing the most popular scenes from the Game of Thrones series. The stained windows are situated from the AC Hotel to HMS Caroline.