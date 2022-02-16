GODDARD’S BLUE-SKY THINKING AT ULSTER MUSEUM EXPLORES MIGRATION AND CLIMATE CHANGE

Ulster Museum will host Patrick Goddard’s Blue-Sky Thinking sculpture until October 30. The piece, now available to view, forms part of the Museum’s Blue-Sky Thinking: New Art, New Themes, New Acquisitions exhibition, which addresses themes of migration, identity and the climate emergency.

Conceived as a floor-based installation, the piece features 180 dead ring-necked parakeets. Parakeets have become acclimatised to London parks and gardens, despite being non-indigenous to the UK. The increasing, incongruous presence of these ancient and exotic birds lends an unexpected beauty to the city’s streetscape and has fuelled urban myth.

Blue-Sky Thinking: New Art, New Themes, New Acquisitions, features some of Northern Ireland’s most important contemporary works, which explore a variety of prescient themes, including migration and identity. In addition to Blue-Sky Thinking, it features a number of sculptures and time-based media works from Ulster Museum’s 20th Century and Contemporary Art collection. These include Home, a video installation by Willie Doherty, Silent Echoes, a sound sculpture by Bill Fontana and Birdman, a sculpture by Elisabeth Frink.

Admission to Ulster Museum and to the Blue-Sky Thinking: New Art, New Themes, New Acquisitions exhibition is free. Visitors are asked to pre-book time slots online. For opening times and further details visit www.nmni.com.