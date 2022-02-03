INTEGRATED SCHOOLS PRESENT 40 YEARS INTEGRATED BANNER TO BELFAST LORD MAYOR TO MARK MILESTONE YEAR

Lagan College, the first integrated secondary school in Northern Ireland, was joined by fellow Integrated Schools, Forge Integrated Primary School and Brefne Integrated Nursery School to present Belfast Lord Mayor, Councillor Kate Nicholl with its 40 years integrated celebration banner for display at Belfast City Hall.

Developed by Lagan College, the banner beautifully illustrates all the schools that have been involved in the story of Integrated Education in Northern Ireland over the last 40 years. Integrated Education’s inception is rooted in Belfast and has continued to branch out across the province.

This banner presentation follows on from the initial celebrations last September, when Lagan College planted an oak tree on its grounds to symbolise the growth and unlimited potential of integrated education.

To continue the celebrations Lagan College will be gifting an oak tree to all the integrated schools in NI for planting.

Presenting the banner on behalf of Lagan College, Principal Mrs Amanda McNamee MBE said: “We hope that everyone will enjoy seeing our Integrated Education 40th Anniversary Banner in Belfast City Hall and would like to thank the Lord Mayor Kate Nicholl for her support. Our banner showcases how far integrated education has come in Northern Ireland since the opening of Lagan College in 1981. As a society, we should feel very proud of the steps that we are taking to build peace and educate all children together. The journey of Integrated Education reminds us of all that from small, humble beginnings, great change can happen.”

Belfast Lord Mayor Councillor Kate Nicholl said: “I’m really proud that visitors to City Hall will see this beautiful banner celebrating Integrated Education in Northern Ireland. Integrating our schools is key to building a kinder, more inclusive society that has respect for different backgrounds, faiths and outlooks. I commend all of the schools involved to date, the people who have done such important, pioneering work for our children – and I look forward to seeing integrated education continuing to flourish here, thanks to their leadership and vision.”

Neville Watson, Principal of Forge Integrated Primary School says: “We are delighted to be involved in this event and to present the Lord Mayor with the celebration banner. Since opening in 1985 along with Hazelwood Primary School as the first integrated primary schools, the journey to integrated education across the province has been transformative. A lot has been achieved and embraced, but we still have to keep pushing forward for the next 40 years and beyond.”

Victoria McGimpsey, Principal of the first Integrated Nursery School, Brefne adds: “It is fantastic to be involved in this special event and to acknowledge the success to date of integrated education. At Brefne, we were delighted to receive an Oak tree to celebrate 40 years of integrated education and to see it on the banner presented today. It reminds us that something amazing can grow from a tiny seed.”

In 1981, Lagan College opened its doors as the first integrated school in Northern Ireland, and 40 years on, there are now 68 integrated schools across the province.

Across 40 years, Integrated Education has grown from 28 pupils to just over 25,000 with every school either opened by groups of parents or transformed to integrated status through parental ballot. Integrated Education is a story about hope in the face of separation and by intentionally bringing people together, it can deliver quality education and contribute to peace and reconciliation. The Integrated Education movement believe this an accomplishment worth celebrating. The delegation included representation from the Northern Ireland Council for Integrated Education and the Integrated Education Fund who are supporting a range of events to mark the 40th Anniversary.