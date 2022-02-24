LORD MAYOR LAUNCHES NEW CULTURAL EVENTS PROGRAMME

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Kate Nicholl, helped launch an eight-month cultural programme of events for Forth Meadow Community Greenway commencing with a spectacular free community festival Luminate at the Springfield Dam

The programme is part of the Forth Meadow Community Greenway project, which aims to promote the greenway as a shared, welcoming, connected and safe space for all.

Luminate will be the first of four spectacle events along with a programme of smaller events designed by leading cultural group ArtsEkta over the coming months to bring communities together to enjoy the new space. The £5.1million EU PEACE IV-funded Forth Meadow Community Greenway connects existing open spaces in north and west Belfast along a 12km route from Clarendon Playing Fields to the new Transport Hub in the city centre.

Working in partnership with groups across north and west Belfast, more than 100 participants have been creating large scale models of buildings and wildlife from their local areas and around the world. Luminate will celebrate the natural and built heritage surrounding the Forth Meadow Community Greenway, showcased through a magical floating lantern installation on the Springfield Dam with music, dance, fire performers, workshops, food and fun for all the family. The wider programme also includes activities such as nature walks, cycling events and foraging to heritage tours, wellness events and family fun days.

Luminate takes places on Saturday 5th March from 6pm to 8.30pm at Springfield Dam. Tickets are free but must be booked in advance via ArtsEkta’s website.