Love is in the air at Lidl Northern Ireland for Valentine’s Day 2022

Pick up Lidl Northern Ireland’s fresh flower arrangements from £2.99

Lidl Northern Ireland has love locked down this year. Whether you’re treating yourself or buying for that special someone this Valentine’s Day, Lidl has everything you need and more across its 41 stores, making it your one stop shop for a romantic Valentine’s.

Share a Lidl love this year with one of the 12 varieties of bouquets available in stores across the country. New and exclusive to Lidl Northern Ireland this year are bouquets wrapped in love for £2.99. The beautiful bouquets are wrapped in romantic quotes from famous Irish poets, including Oscar Wilde, W.B. Yeats and Seamus Heaney, among others. Available from 8th February, prices for the stunning floral selection starts at £2.99 for a Deluxe single red rose, for a larger bouquet choose from Dozen Large Headed Roses for £8.99, a rose and lily bouquet for £12.99, and 100 roses will only cost you £29.99. All bouquets are available while stocks last.

Lidl Northern Ireland has the perfect love themed treats for your sweetheart this year, including Valentine’s cards from £1.29, a chocolate rose from £1.19, an adorable assortment of soft toys from £3.99, a teddy bear with chocolate for £3.99, heart shaped jelly sweets from £1.89, scented candles from £3.79 and Valentine’s cupcakes in three flavours; milk chocolate, strawberry jam and vanilla from £1.99. Even though it does fall on a Monday, why not top it all off and add a bit of sparkle with a bottle of Lidl’s Prosecco Treviso DOC Frizzante for as little as £4.98 or Lidl Northern Ireland’s own Champagne Brut for £13.99. Let’s not forget, nothing goes better with chocolates and prosecco than some fresh strawberries (£2.89)!

Finally, for that romantic and cosy night in with your friends or your other half, Lidl Northern Ireland’s Ladies’ Pyjamas for £7.99 and fleece blanket for £8.99 make for the ideal lounge set up. Not forgetting the men, who might like to keep with the Valentine’s theme, Lidl Northern Ireland also has Boxer shorts (£3.99) and socks (£2.99) available.