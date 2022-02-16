Michael takes the winning plate as he is crowned Northern Ireland’s FutureChef 2022

Michael Thompson from East Belfast has impressed local and international chefs to be crowned the NI winner of Springboard’s FutureChef competition 2022.

The NI Final took place today at Belfast Met’s Titanic Quarter campus, where the 15-year-old Campbell College pupil whipped up a plate of stuffed chicken breast and thigh, chicken mousseline, buttery mash and chicken jus followed by an apple tart tatin with Chantilly cream and sugar spirals to wow the judges, Chef Geoff Baird from competition sponsor, Henderson Foodservice, Restauranteur and Chef Michael Deane and celebrity chef Jean-Christophe Novelli.

Michael will now progress to the grand final of the competition in London to take on the rest of the regional winners from Scotland, England and Wales. As he was presented with his award, he also received an invitation to experience a Michelin Star kitchen at Michael Deane’s EIPIC with Head Chef, Alex Greene.

Finalists had a budget of £10 to create one main meal, followed by dessert. They were marked on their overall presentation, creativity, taste and skills, as well as their attention to sourcing local ingredients, working towards zero waste and keeping to their budget.

The UK-wide final will now take place in London on 14 March with some of the UK’s top private, corporate and celebrity chefs judging the finalists from across the regions, joined by FutureChef 2020 winner, Jodie Cochrane.