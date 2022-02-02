posted on February 2nd, 2022
Tourism NI Host Global Media at Game of Thrones Preview Event
Tourism NI’s Director of Business Support and Events Áine Kearney joined Economy Minister Gordon Lyons at the new Game of Thrones Studio Tour today. The Minister visited the attraction at Linen Mill Studios, Banbridge during a global media preview event, ahead of the tour opening to the public later this week. Photos by Kelvin Boyes // Press Eye.
Recent Posts
- Tourism NI Host Global Media at Game of Thrones Preview Event
- Fuelling Winners – Down Royal announces official sponsor of St Patrick’s Day fixture
- Northern Ireland golf ‘on par’ with the best at PGA Show in Orlando
- ‘Curved with Intent’ An exhibition of contemporary design in wood
- St George’s Market named Best Slow Food Market in NI