posted on February 2nd, 2022

Tourism NI Host Global Media at Game of Thrones Preview Event


Tourism NI’s Director of Business Support and Events Áine Kearney joined Economy Minister Gordon Lyons at the new Game of Thrones Studio Tour today. The Minister visited the attraction at Linen Mill Studios, Banbridge during a global media preview event, ahead of the tour opening to the public later this week. Photos by Kelvin Boyes // Press Eye.