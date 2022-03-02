Belfast to mark St Patrick’s Day with extended city-wide celebration

Belfast’s popular St Patrick’s Day event will make a welcome return this year – but this time, with a reimagined 11-day citywide celebration from 10-20 March.

Belfast City Council awarded creative development funding to four organisations to deliver a new-look celebration that is fun and welcoming, and offers a creative line-up of family activity, including a live concert on 16 March, a St Patrick’s Day carnival pageant, a trad music trail and a community showcase event.

A free family-friendly concert will take place on Wednesday 16 March at Custom House Square, 5pm-9pm, delivered by The Duncairn Centre, supported by the Arts Council NI.

The concert will feature some of the Island’s brightest voices with music from beloved duo Mick Flannery and Susan O’Neill, rising-star Tolü Makay and experimental folk artist Joshua Burnside. There will also be special performances from trailblazing flute and whistle player Brian Finnegan and The Duncairn Creative Collective, which brings together over 20 independent Irish musicians from different backgrounds and genres.

This year’s new look St Patrick’s Day parade by Beat Carnival will be a colourful, carnival pageant of costume, music, dance, circus and theatrical performance.

Feile an Phobail will also be delivering a series of events as part of this year’s St Patrick’s Day programme of activity.

St George’s Market will also be getting in on the craic, with traditional music performances at the market each day from 18-20 March.

Tickets for the St Patrick’s Eve concert are free and will be available via www.visitbelfast.com from 10am on Thursday 3 March (limited to 4 per person). Terms and conditions apply.

For more information go to www.belfastcity.gov.uk/stpatricks.