Bellissimo! Belfast says ‘Ciao’ to Fratelli as popular Italian restaurant reopens

Fratelli, the popular ristorante, pizzeria and bar located in Belfast city centre, is reopening on Friday 25 March to reveal an all-new authentic Italian menu and a luxurious refurbished interior.

In the heart of Belfast’s Great Victoria Street opposite the Europa Hotel and iconic Grand Opera House, Fratelli – Italian for ‘brothers’ – has been popular for city shoppers, visitors and theatregoers for over seven years with its family-friendly, authentic Italian dining experience.

Now, for 2022, this spacious, split-level restaurant located in one of the city’s busiest areas is back with a brand-new vibe.

After a significant £250,000 investment, the revamped restaurant has been fully transformed with new tiled and wooden floors, fresh new seating and textiles.

Fratelli’s spacious outdoor terrace, providing a bird’s-eye view over Great Victoria Street, has also been newly revitalised to incorporate new all-weather awnings, heaters and seating.

Fratelli shut its doors in March 2020, in line with the Executive’s directive on Covid-19 response measures. After the prolonged closure, its reopening marks a fresh start for the well-liked restaurant and confirms growing confidence in the city’s post-Covid recovery.

Colin Johnston, Galgorm Collection Managing Director, said: “I am delighted to confirm that Fratelli will make a very welcome return to Belfast’s restaurant offering from March 25. After a prolonged closure, it’s great to see life returning to the city centre – bustling streets and many businesses reopen and trading. The reopening of the newly-refurbished Grand Opera House, the gradual return of city workers and most notably a growing demand from diners have been major drivers in our decision to reinvest and reopen Fratelli. The city is more confident, future-focused and the time is right to invest in our Belfast estate. We reopened our second Belfast restaurant, Parisien, to diners in October last year and we’re thrilled to now have our full collection of hotels and restaurants reopen and fully trading once more after what has been an unprecedented, challenging period for the industry. Above all, we’re looking forward to welcoming back our fantastic team of dedicated staff and customers old and new to enjoy our fresh new look and our inspiring authentic Italian cuisine.”

As part of the reopening, Fratelli will also launch a new spring menu. Combining traditional dishes for all the family with contemporary twists on modern classics, new dishes include gourmet pizzas, masterfully prepared cicchetti and Fratelli’s famous hand-crafted mini desserts. Paired with an unrivalled range of authentic Italian wines and beers, Fratelli offers restaurant goers a casual dining experience in the heart of the city.

Fratelli Operations Manager, Darshana Kasthuriarachchi, said:

“With a fresh new look to complement its rustic Italian charm, mixed with a mouth-watering, contemporary new menu, Fratelli is throwing open its doors once again to give city diners an exciting new Italian experience. Serving a range of traditional quality, affordable dishes in a modern family-friendly setting, Fratelli is the perfect place to reconnect with family and friends. I’m looking forward to welcoming customers back to Fratelli to enjoy great food, fine wines and the warm hospitality that Fratelli is known and loved for.” Located at 60 Great Victoria Street, Belfast, Fratelli is open Friday-Monday from 5-10pm. Reservations can be made online at fratellibelfast.com or by calling 028 90310862. Fratelli Ristorante, Pizzeria & Bar, Belfast, is part of Galgorm Collection’s range of hospitality properties which includes its sister restaurant, Fratelli at Galgorm, and sits alongside elegant French brasserie, Parisien. Situated in the heart of Belfast’s Donegall Square within the iconic Robinson & Cleaver building, Parisien is uniquely positioned to offer guests unreserved decadence and superior service, with a hint of Parisien flair. The outdoor Grey Goose Terrace will reopen in April, seating up to 45 guests and providing panoramic views of the city. Parisien is open Thursday-Sunday from 12-6pm, with extended opening hours on Saturdays (12pm-10pm) from April.

For more information please visit www.fratellibelfast.com or follow @fratelli.belfast