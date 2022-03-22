posted on March 22nd, 2022
Brand new Food Festival set to take place at Down Royal Racecourse
Down Royal Racecourse is throwing open its gates to bring a unique new food festival to Northern Ireland.Food Truck Festival, sponsored by Calor, will take place on Saturday 21st May 2022 to showcase the very best of what food truck food has to offer.Featuring up to 20 food trucks from all over Ireland, this first-of-its-kind event at Down Royal Racecourse will see artisan food trucks come together to showcase their culinary delights.
