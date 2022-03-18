Castle Leslie Estate raises over €15,000 to urgently help Ukraine

Castle Leslie Estate partnered with the Irish Red Cross to help with financial aid for the Ukraine crisis. The estate organised an online raffle to win a €1000 voucher for their beautiful location.

Within days the raffle has raised over €15,000. All funds will go directly to the Red Cross to urgently help the people of Ukraine.

“It was the best way we could leverage a €1000 donation. Turning €1000 into €15,000 in such a short space of time to help such a worthy cause is incredible”, says Brian Baldwin, CEO of Castle Leslie Estate.

Countless lives in Ukraine are being torn apart by violence and insecurity. Displacement, trauma, and separation from loved ones, will have devastating consequences on the people of Ukraine for years to come. The Red Cross teams are on the ground now in Ukraine and will continue their work to repair vital infrastructure, support health facilities, and help families with life-saving food and hygiene items.

This is a rapidly evolving crisis. This donation will help those affected get food, medicine, shelter, and water and will help the Red Cross to assist those displaced by this horrible conflict.

For more information, please contact ocannon@castleleslie.com or ewinters@castleleslie.com