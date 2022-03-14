DERMALOGICA OPENS FIRST FLAGSHIP STORE IN BELFAST

Dermalogica is proud to announce its first Flagship store in Belfast. Located in the heart of the city, the new immersive skincare space officially launched at 7 Arthur Square on Thursday 3rd March 2022.

The new Dermalogica store offers an engaging retail brand experience with expert skin therapists on hand to educate and take customers on a personalised skincare journey. Whether they are new to the world of skincare or a returning enthusiast, customers will leave empowered and fully equipped to reach their goals, through both professional treatments and home care guidance.

Sinead Dowling, Dermalogica’s Head of the Northern Ireland / Ireland Market says, “We are delighted to be opening a flagship store in Belfast where we can provide professional-grade skincare and treatments to our customers. As a city, Belfast is a thriving shopping destination and we look forward to welcoming customers through our doors.”

The location boasts two treatment spaces and four distinct areas have been designed where customers can consult with an expert and learn more about each of the products that best suit their personalised skincare needs. These areas include:

Engage & Learn: A central skin analysis zone has been created in-store, dedicated for a hip-to-hip skin analysis through Face Mapping® This section allows for interaction and education simultaneously. Decompress & Immerse: An area has been sectioned to allow customers to decompress before and after their treatment. This area is interactive and allows customers to engage and learn further about the Dermalogica brand and their professional products. Treatment: After navigating through the Decompress & Immerse section, the next space is completely dedicated to Dermalogica’s full range of treatments. The space creates a comfortable atmosphere that cocoons the customers and allows them to unwind and experience the Dermalogica difference. Retail and follow up: A space has been created that is completely personalised by Dermalogica’s Professional Skin Therapists. Here customers can share their skincare goals and discover the right homecare and treatment solutions with a true expert.

Belfast Lord Mayor Councillor Kate Nicholl said: “This is a great news story for our city centre and High Street. It’s also a vote of confidence for Belfast in terms of us attracting well-known retail brands, which gives shoppers even greater choice, and importantly, it’s an investment which will help to support local jobs. I wish the company every success in its latest expansion.”

Address: 7 Arthur’s Square, Victoria Square Shopping Centre, Belfast.

Website: www.dermalogica.co.uk