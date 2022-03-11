Greenview Pledges Support for Brain Injury Matters’ Pedal Power Initiative

Carryduff-headquartered Greenview pledged its support of local charity Brain Injury Matters (NI) – announcing Brain Injury Matters as its Charity of the Year for 2022.

Brain Injury Matters (NI) is a charity which supports, promotes and empowers all those affected by Acquired Brain Injury (ABI) through a range of innovative programmes and initiatives led by a diverse team of clinicians, to help those affected by ABI become more independent, achieve their goals and help them adjust to life with brain injury.

Greenview, a mechanical and electrical, heating, property maintenance, capital works and renewable services business, has committed to raising £4,000 for the purchase of an additional ICE-Trike for Brain Injury Matters’ Pedal Power initiative that runs every Friday.

An acronym for Inspired Cycling Engineering, the ICE Recumbent Trike places the rider in a reclining position, which makes balance easier, and by adding another bicycle to the initiative, Brain Injury Matters will be able to significantly increase the number of participants that can benefit from the charity’s Pedal Power initiative.

Participants of Pedal Power benefit from interacting with their peers, the sensory benefits of cycling outdoors, and the initiative also develops participants’ coordination, endurance and strength. Over the months ahead, the 300-strong Greenview team will raise funds to purchase the unique ICE-Trike.

“As a socially responsible business, Corporate Social Responsibility is at the core of the Greenview business ethos. The nominations for our first annual charity were proposed by our employees, enabling us to support a cause close to our employees’ hearts, and today, we’re delighted to announce our support for local charity, Brain Injury Matters. We hope our contributions will really make a difference to support children, young people and adults affected by brain injury.” explains Michael Burke, CEO, Greenview.

Greenview asked its employees to nominate deserving local charities. Brain Injury Matters was nominated by team member, Khadine Benkirane-Long, who has witnessed first-hand the amazing work of this charity when her mother suffered from a sudden acquired brain injury.

Treasa Rice, Engagement Manager with Brain Injury Matters adds: “It’s through corporate partnerships, such as this commitment by Greenview, that we can promote our work across Northern Ireland, delivering increased services to those who are impacted by a brain injury which can be a life altering condition with significant physical, psychological, and emotional consequences.”

Treasa continues: “Our Pedal Power participants enjoy the physical benefits of exercise but they can also receive a boost to their mental wellbeing from socialising with their friends on a weekly basis. A new group is opened up for the participants and a sense of belonging emerges. For them, the chats and brunch in the café afterwards are as important as enjoying the cycling along the local greenways and Victoria Park.”

“Thanks to Greenview’s fund, we can now plan for expanding our cycling fleet, which will enable us to offer Pedal Power to even more adults living with an acquired brain injury throughout Northern Ireland”.

Throughout 2022, Greenview will be working to support Brain Injury Matters (NI) through fundraising and employee initiatives.

Greenview was established in 2017 and provides fully integrated building including mechanical and electrical, heating, property response maintenance, capital works, and sustainable energy solutions. Greenview is headquartered in Greenview Business Park, Carryduff, with additional offices located in Camlough, Newry; Mallusk, Newtownabbey and Farnborough, Hampshire. Greenview delivers services to both domestic and commercial sectors across a range of clients including social housing, health trusts, education providers, transport bodies, councils and local authorities as well as commercial clients.

See www.GreenviewGroup.com for further information.