Lidl Northern Ireland puts stock in renewed charity partnership with NSPCC

Lidl Northern Ireland has announced the extension of its charity partnership with NSPCC Northern Ireland for a third consecutive time, committing to a new fundraising target of over £1.1 million by 2024.

Established in 2017, the strategic partnership has delivered funding of more than £700,000 for NSPCC Northern Ireland through a range of activities and initiatives driven by Lidl Northern Ireland staff members across its 41 stores and supported locally by Lidl’s valued customers.

In the last year alone, Lidl Northern Ireland staff and customers across the region raised over £100,000 for the charity and donated almost 130,000 meals to FoodCloud charities. The extended new partnership aims to surpass previous fundraising targets and deliver further help in supporting NSPCC Northern Ireland’s aim to empower children to stay safe and speak out against abuse and neglect.

Over five years, funds raised through the partnership have contributed to the recruitment, training and support of 125 Childline volunteers across the charity’s two Childline bases in Belfast and Foyle. It has also supported the training of practitioners at the NSPCC’s two Service Centres in Northern Ireland to provide crucial support to children and families recovering from abuse.

Lidl Northern Ireland has also supported NSPCC Northern Ireland’s flagship Speak Out Stay Safe Schools programme – one of the most highly demanded initiatives aimed at raising awareness amongst children of their right to be safe from abuse and neglect. Since April 2021, the programme has reached more than 45,000 children across Northern Ireland.

Conor Boyle, Lidl Northern Ireland Regional Director said:

“As a family retailer, I am immensely proud of our longstanding partnership with NSPCC Northern Ireland and all that it has delivered over the last five years. We are deeply committed to supporting our communities and our partnership with NSPCC plays a central role in that commitment, in line with our wider corporate social responsibility objectives. It’s been hugely successful for both partners and this is due in large part to the consistent fundraising efforts by our dedicated team members and caring customers.

Each of our stores has a Lidl Northern Ireland NSPCC champion responsible for promoting the work that NSPCC does with our customers and colleagues. They are also responsible for fundraising activity which aims to engage local communities and families. Across 41 stores we have hosted everything from spinathons to superhero dress up days and of course our annual Trolley Dash campaign which has grown to become our flagship fundraising event.

It has been very fulfilling to see this partnership develop over the years and the significant impact that our fundraising has directly made on the charity in supporting it to deliver vital services across Northern Ireland. It’s also been very rewarding for our employees and customers who have fully embraced the charity and give so much of their time and energy to supporting our activity.

We are honoured to continue this partnership for a further two years and help fund even more initiatives to safeguard and protect children across the region who rely on the services of NSPCC Northern Ireland.”

Joanne McMaster, Supporter Fundraising Manager at NSPCC commented:

“Our mission at NSPCC Northern Ireland is to fight for every childhood and, with Lidl Northern Ireland by our side, we have been able to build on the delivery of essential services and expand our scope to reach even more children in need.

The partnership we have forged with Lidl Northern Ireland over the last five years has been transformative for our charity and I am thrilled that we will continue this to 2024 with a new pledge that will see the partnership break the £1 million fundraising mark.

I’m proud that we are now Lidl’s established charity partner and I’m continually impressed by the generosity of employees and customers. I’m looking forward to the next two years working with Lidl Northern Ireland to deliver some significant new projects and campaigns focusing on our Childline service and enabling more children and young people, across Northern Ireland, to speak out.

I’d like to thank Lidl Northern Ireland staff and customers for their amazing support and I look forward to seeing what exciting new fundraising initiatives are planned for everyone to enjoy.”

