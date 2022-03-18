Lord Mayor plants new trees as part of Belfast’s One Million Trees project

The Lord Mayor of Belfast has been offering a helping hand in the planting of saplings at a new tree nursery at Groveland’s Park and Cavehill Primary School.

The tree-planting activity is part of the Belfast City Council’s One Million Trees campaign, a joint pledge, between public, private and voluntary sector partners to plant one million native trees across the city by 2035.

Lord Mayor Councillor Kate Nicholl said: “The progress being made with the One Million Trees initiative is inspiring and I am delighted to learn that over 54,000 trees have already been planted in the city and city regions since the project began back in 2020.”

The planting at Cavehill Primary School is part of a wider school programme with Belfast One Million Trees project and the Education Authority.

The project’s key partners include the Woodland Trust who provided part funding for the tree nursery, the Conservation Volunteers and Belfast Hills Partnership.

For more information on One Million Trees, visit www.belfastcity.gov.uk/onemilliontrees