More breast cancers will be detected thanks to local insurance firm’s renewed partnership with Action Cancer

1,500 breast screenings for local women to be delivered over three years.

Leading NI cancer charity Action Cancer will now be able to detect more breast cancer cases here thanks to a renewed partnership with local online car insurance firm, its4women.

Its4women has committed to a three-year support package worth £180,000 to contribute to the charity’s Breast Friends campaign — a fundraising drive – that appeals to groups of friends to raise funds for Action Cancer’s unique breast screening service.

Every penny that is raised during the Breast Friends drive, which takes place in sync with this year’s International Women’s Day on Tuesday March 8, will be matched by its4women. This means the public fundraising goes twice as far and double the number of women benefit.

Its4women has worked with Action Cancer for three years and this renewed promise to match all public fundraising for a further three years, as well as a further £90,000, will mean more breast cancer detections here.

Action Cancer’s breast screening service is unique in Northern Ireland and is available to women aged 40-49 and over 70 — those who fall outside the NHS screening age range (50 – 70).

It is always free to the user. However, each appointment costs the charity £120. With no regular government funding Action Cancer is reliant upon community and corporate fundraising in order to deliver this life saving service which is available both at Action Cancer House in Belfast and on board the Big Bus mobile screening unit which travels to over 200 locations each year.

Its4women first partnered with Action Cancer in 2019 with a pledge to match all ‘Breast Friends’ fundraising up to the value of £30,000 per year, totalling a financial commitment of £90,000 from 2019-2021. Even though the pandemic greatly affected the ability for the general public to fundraise its4women generously stood by their pledge and donated the maximum £90,000.

To date the campaign has generated £124,527, enough for 1,208 screenings for local women.

Speaking about the partnership, its4women Marketing Manager, Kerry Beckett said: