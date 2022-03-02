Sisters owe their lives to Action Cancer and encourage other women to book a mammogram.

In 2019 sisters Coirle Butler and Ciara Ralston raised funds for Action Cancer’s Breast Friends Fundraising campaign. They organised a ladies Pink Boobie Lunch and raised £4,000 which was matched by online car insurance provider its4women.co.uk meaning the charity received £8,000.

To mark International Women’s Day (March 8th), Coirle and Ciara are encouraging others to get behind the Breast Friends campaign and raise more vital funds. Here they share their special reason for supporting Action Cancer.

Coirle Butler (54) is married to Nick and is a mum to twin boys Patrick and Rory aged 25

“In June 2010, after a number of my friends had been diagnosed with cancer, I made a breast screening appointment with Action Cancer. My second cousin had also died of breast cancer so I thought I better do something.

The day of my appointment I attended the clinic, put a donation in the box and thought ‘job done’. Less than a week later I received a letter from Action Cancer saying I needed a follow up. I tried not to worry as I was aware a lot of people got this alert. It was prize day at the children’s school. I knew I had to get through that but all I could think of was the letter.

I was lucky enough to have private health Insurance and I was able to get an appointment with at a Breast Clinic that night. The surgeon couldn’t do a fine needle biopsy so arranged a core biopsy at Belfast City hospital the following week. Following that appointment, I was given the devastating news that I had breast cancer. The size of the tumour could not be determined so a mastectomy was required.

It was organised very quickly and in July 2010 I had the mastectomy and a biopsy. The hardest time was waiting for results. Thankfully when they did come through the margins around the tumour were good and it had not spread to the lymph nodes. No chemotherapy or radiotherapy was required.

The oncologist recommended I start taking tamoxifen and it was during this conversation that he started to quiz me on my family history. When we started to talk through it, we discovered a trend of cancer on my grandfather’s side. He had three sisters, two of whom had had breast cancer and the third died from ovarian cancer.

Due to this extensive trend of family history, it was recommended I have my ovaries removed as a preventative measure. This took place in Easter 2011.

I can honestly say that Action Cancer saved my life.”

Ciara Ralston (48) is married to Jeff and is mum to Oliver (19), Eva (16) and Henry (15)

“We were really shocked when we discovered the family history. We had always thought there was no breast cancer in the family as neither our mother, nor her mother, had ever had breast cancer. We had never thought about it coming through the male side of the family.

Because of this history discovered by Coirle’s diagnosis, I began to receive annual checks at the family history clinic at the Belfast City Hospital aged 37.

I have to admit at the time I thought it was a bit of a belt and braces approach but I went anyway.

On New Year’s Eve 2018 I discovered a lump in my breast. I wasn’t overly concerned as I was having regular mammograms but thought I had better phone my GP. She asked me to come in and it was on the tip of my tongue to say I couldn’t come in because I was having forty people for New Year’s Eve dinner! I did go and she referred me to the breast clinic for a scan, a mammogram and a biopsy on the lump.

The lump was benign but the scans had shown a different type of breast cancer called ductal carcinoma in situ. To be honest I wanted a mastectomy and my ovaries removed but the doctors said that medicine had moved on so much since Coirle’s diagnosis, that would be over treatment.

I had surgery in February 2019 and I was told that I would most likely need radiotherapy. However, the results of the surgery were successful and radiotherapy wasn’t necessary after all.

One year later it was recommended that I also have my ovaries removed for preventative reasons. This was performed by keyhole surgery and I was back at work two weeks later!

If Coirle hadn’t attended Action Cancer for beast screening nine years earlier, neither of our cancers would have been detected at such an early and treatable stage.

Action Cancer saved both our lives.”